Selectize is the hybrid of a textbox and <select> box. It's jQuery-based and it's useful for tagging, contact lists, country selectors, and so on.

It clocks in at around ~7kb (gzipped). The goal is to provide a solid & usable user-experience with a clean and powerful API.

It's a lot like Chosen, Select2, and Tags Input but with a few advantages. Developed by @brianreavis (partly at DIY). Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0… so do whatever you want with it!

Features